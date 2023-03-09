Analysts Set Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) PT at C$21.83

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$22.10.

ERO has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Ero Copper from C$19.50 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Cormark increased their price target on Ero Copper from C$21.50 to C$22.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$24.50 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC decreased their price target on Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Ero Copper from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of ERO opened at C$24.40 on Friday. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of C$10.54 and a 12-month high of C$25.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78. The stock has a market cap of C$2.22 billion and a PE ratio of 11.24.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

