Analysts Set Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Price Target at C$7.89

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.95.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KEL shares. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. CIBC cut their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Scotiabank downgraded Kelt Exploration from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$10.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of TSE:KEL opened at C$4.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.71 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.35. The company has a market cap of C$956.21 million, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Kelt Exploration has a 12-month low of C$4.29 and a 12-month high of C$8.32.

In other news, Director David John Wilson bought 57,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$266,445.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,240,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$89,466,186. 15.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

