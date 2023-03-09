Analysts Set Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) PT at $9.50

Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.31.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Redwood Trust from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Redwood Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

In other Redwood Trust news, CAO Collin L. Cochrane sold 11,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $80,303.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 56,899 shares in the company, valued at $390,327.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Redwood Trust news, CAO Collin L. Cochrane sold 11,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $80,303.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 56,899 shares in the company, valued at $390,327.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $48,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,792.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RWT. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 8.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 51.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 20,294 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 308,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after buying an additional 7,950 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 98,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 12,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,245,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,948,000 after buying an additional 150,771 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RWT stock opened at $7.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $856.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.73 and a 200-day moving average of $7.29. Redwood Trust has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $11.03.

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the following segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

