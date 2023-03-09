Analysts Set Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target at $187.87

Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the forty-two brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $187.87.

Several analysts have weighed in on SNOW shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Price Performance

SNOW opened at $142.65 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.06 and a beta of 0.75. Snowflake has a one year low of $110.26 and a one year high of $246.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Snowflake

In related news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $30,352,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,342,480.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $186,935.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,966,038.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $30,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,097 shares in the company, valued at $15,342,480.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 213,088 shares of company stock worth $32,192,040 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Norges Bank bought a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $477,435,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 25.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,567,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,029,000 after buying an additional 2,569,953 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 120.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,297,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,522,000 after buying an additional 1,800,688 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 8.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,293,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,269,000 after buying an additional 1,327,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 30.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,657,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.