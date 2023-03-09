Analysts Set Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Target Price at $53.89

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.89.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SU shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SU. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 143.5% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SU opened at $34.11 on Monday. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of $26.42 and a twelve month high of $42.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.391 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.34%.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

