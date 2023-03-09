Analysts Set Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Target Price at $100.94

Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.94.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WOLF. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Wolfspeed from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Wolfspeed from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Wolfspeed from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Wolfspeed Stock Performance

Shares of WOLF opened at $70.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.50 and a beta of 1.55. Wolfspeed has a 52 week low of $58.07 and a 52 week high of $125.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.62 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 18.90%. Equities analysts forecast that Wolfspeed will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WOLF. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 214.1% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 534.0% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

