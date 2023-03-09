Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Upgraded to Buy by HSBC

Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:ANGPY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Investec cut shares of Anglo American Platinum from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Anglo American Platinum Price Performance

OTCMKTS ANGPY opened at $9.02 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.14. Anglo American Platinum has a 52 week low of $8.67 and a 52 week high of $25.99.

Anglo American Platinum Company Profile

Anglo American Platinum Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the supply of platinum group metals. The firm specializes in mined, recycled, and traded metal which include palladium, platinum, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium. The company was founded on July 13, 1946 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

