ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDY – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

ANTA Sports Products Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ANPDY opened at $337.66 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.98. ANTA Sports Products has a one year low of $219.33 and a one year high of $396.80.

About ANTA Sports Products

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories worldwide. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

