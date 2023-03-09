Antara Capital Lp Purchases 380,900 Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) major shareholder Antara Capital Lp purchased 380,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $2,468,232.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Antara Capital Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

On Wednesday, February 15th, Antara Capital Lp sold 17,557,400 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $43,191,204.00.

On Monday, February 13th, Antara Capital Lp sold 4,046,622 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $12,220,798.44.

On Friday, February 10th, Antara Capital Lp sold 3,638,989 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total value of $17,430,757.31.

AMC Entertainment Stock Down 2.8 %

AMC Entertainment stock opened at $5.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.88. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $34.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $990.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. AMC Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $1.20 to $1.10 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $3.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 417.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 12.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 1.0% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 183,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. 26.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.