Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,401.67 ($16.86).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ANTO shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,390 ($16.71) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($16.84) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($16.84) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,500 ($18.04) to GBX 1,760 ($21.16) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,280 ($15.39) to GBX 1,260 ($15.15) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Antofagasta Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Antofagasta stock opened at GBX 1,592 ($19.14) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,684.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,400.86. Antofagasta has a 52-week low of GBX 971.20 ($11.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,837.50 ($22.10). The firm has a market cap of £15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 1,260.08, a P/E/G ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.14, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Antofagasta Increases Dividend

Antofagasta Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Antofagasta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,875.97%.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

