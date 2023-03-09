Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $7.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Anywhere Real Estate traded as low as $5.18 and last traded at $5.27, with a volume of 436873 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.43.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HOUS. Barclays decreased their price target on Anywhere Real Estate from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Anywhere Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Anywhere Real Estate from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

Institutional Trading of Anywhere Real Estate

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Anywhere Real Estate Company Profile

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Anywhere Real Estate, Inc engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Corporate and Other. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through a portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

