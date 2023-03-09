Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $7.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Anywhere Real Estate traded as low as $5.18 and last traded at $5.27, with a volume of 436873 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.43.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HOUS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Anywhere Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet lowered Anywhere Real Estate from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Anywhere Real Estate from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.33.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anywhere Real Estate
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HOUS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000.
Anywhere Real Estate Trading Down 2.7 %
About Anywhere Real Estate
Anywhere Real Estate, Inc engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Corporate and Other. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through a portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.
