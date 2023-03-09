Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APTV. Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 0.4% during the third quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 29,333 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 14.8% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 4.5% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. raised its stake in Aptiv by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 3,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Insider Activity at Aptiv

In other news, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,539,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Aptiv news, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,539,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $635,441.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 559,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,317,655.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,330 shares of company stock valued at $2,247,381 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Stock Performance

APTV stock opened at $116.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.95, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.57. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $129.18.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. Aptiv had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on APTV. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Aptiv from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays began coverage on Aptiv in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Aptiv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.76.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.