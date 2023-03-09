Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Stock Holdings Increased by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 7,316 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,764,306.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 756,635 shares in the company, valued at $50,702,111.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,764,306.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 756,635 shares in the company, valued at $50,702,111.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $2,104,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 759,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,319,495.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,143 shares of company stock worth $4,938,291. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $70.29 on Thursday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $41.05 and a 1-year high of $72.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.02.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.80. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.56.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Featured Articles

