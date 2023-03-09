Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Stock Position Lifted by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,688,708 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 45,472 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Arcos Dorados were worth $12,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,094,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,533,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,047,000 after purchasing an additional 600,593 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 416,440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 55,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Arcos Dorados during the third quarter worth about $1,204,000. 36.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

Arcos Dorados Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of ARCO stock opened at $8.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.77. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $9.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arcos Dorados Profile

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Arcos Dorados from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arcos Dorados currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

(Get Rating)

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.