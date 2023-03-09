aTyr Pharma’s (LIFE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm restated their buy rating on shares of aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on LIFE. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of aTyr Pharma from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of aTyr Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.25.
aTyr Pharma Trading Up 1.2 %
aTyr Pharma stock opened at $2.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a current ratio of 7.55. The firm has a market cap of $61.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.23. aTyr Pharma has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $6.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.52.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On aTyr Pharma
About aTyr Pharma
aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel biological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1. The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on aTyr Pharma (LIFE)
- META Platforms May See its Biggest Opening Yet for New Highs
- Penny Stock Vinco Ventures Could Be Big Winner
- Is Chip Design Specialist Synopsys A Gem Hiding In Plain Sight?
- Should You Park Some Capital with Casey’s General Stores?
- Crowdstrike Stock: While The Iron Is Hot!
Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.