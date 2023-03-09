aTyr Pharma’s (LIFE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm restated their buy rating on shares of aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LIFE. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of aTyr Pharma from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of aTyr Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.25.

aTyr Pharma stock opened at $2.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a current ratio of 7.55. The firm has a market cap of $61.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.23. aTyr Pharma has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $6.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 175,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 16,503 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 8,857.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 48,183 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 664.8% during the 3rd quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 10,698,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,737,000 after buying an additional 9,300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 169,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 21,764 shares during the period. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel biological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1. The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

