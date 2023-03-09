Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.64.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

AXON stock opened at $221.80 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $190.60 and its 200-day moving average is $162.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.73 and a beta of 0.92. Axon Enterprise has a twelve month low of $82.49 and a twelve month high of $226.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axon Enterprise

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.73, for a total transaction of $783,370.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,643.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 591 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.52, for a total value of $125,599.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,179 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,201.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,549 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.73, for a total transaction of $783,370.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,643.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 346,891 shares of company stock worth $65,526,959. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 59,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,918,000 after buying an additional 6,709 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Featured Articles

