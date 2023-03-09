Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.58% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.64.
Axon Enterprise Stock Performance
AXON stock opened at $221.80 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $190.60 and its 200-day moving average is $162.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.73 and a beta of 0.92. Axon Enterprise has a twelve month low of $82.49 and a twelve month high of $226.00.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axon Enterprise
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 59,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,918,000 after buying an additional 6,709 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Axon Enterprise Company Profile
Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Axon Enterprise (AXON)
- META Platforms May See its Biggest Opening Yet for New Highs
- Penny Stock Vinco Ventures Could Be Big Winner
- Is Chip Design Specialist Synopsys A Gem Hiding In Plain Sight?
- Should You Park Some Capital with Casey’s General Stores?
- Crowdstrike Stock: While The Iron Is Hot!
Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.