B. Riley Lowers Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Price Target to $2.25

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at B. Riley from $4.00 to $2.25 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 75.78% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Intrusion’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Intrusion Trading Down 16.1 %

NASDAQ INTZ opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.67. Intrusion has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $5.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intrusion

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Intrusion by 18.8% in the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 29,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intrusion during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intrusion during the second quarter valued at $39,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 5.3% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 698,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 35,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 24.7% during the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 568,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 112,581 shares during the last quarter. 14.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intrusion

Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

