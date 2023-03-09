B. Riley Raises Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Price Target to $22.00

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Fidus Investment from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Fidus Investment Price Performance

FDUS stock opened at $20.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.97 million, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.14 and its 200-day moving average is $19.41. Fidus Investment has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $21.25.

Fidus Investment Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidus Investment

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Fidus Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.94%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Fidus Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

