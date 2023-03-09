B. Riley Trims Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Target Price to $12.00

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Global Medical REIT’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Global Medical REIT Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of GMRE stock opened at $9.88 on Monday. Global Medical REIT has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $16.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Medical REIT

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT in the third quarter worth about $465,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 89.0% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 28,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 13,293 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 16.7% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 15,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 219.9% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 87,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 60,067 shares in the last quarter. 65.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

