Bank of America Downgrades Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) to Underperform

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $13.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CARA. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cara Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.71.

Cara Therapeutics Stock Performance

CARA stock opened at $6.41 on Tuesday. Cara Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $13.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.54. The company has a market capitalization of $344.41 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 3,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $39,512.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 166,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,919.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 3,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $39,512.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 166,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,919.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Joana Goncalves sold 2,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $33,719.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,901 shares in the company, valued at $810,324.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,954 shares of company stock valued at $147,171. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 46,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 2,632.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 62,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 45,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cara Therapeutics

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

