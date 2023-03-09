Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,068,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,594 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $63,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 144.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 602,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,458,000 after purchasing an additional 356,032 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 98,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 34,790 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in TEGNA by 33.4% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,942,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,710,000 after acquiring an additional 737,100 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TEGNA during the second quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Finally, Ramius Advisors LLC lifted its position in TEGNA by 32.5% during the second quarter. Ramius Advisors LLC now owns 740,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,525,000 after acquiring an additional 181,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Get TEGNA alerts:

TEGNA Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of TEGNA stock opened at $16.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. TEGNA Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.58 and a 12-month high of $22.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.36.

TEGNA Announces Dividend

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. TEGNA had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The business had revenue of $917.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. TEGNA’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 13.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TGNA shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of TEGNA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of TEGNA from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TEGNA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

TEGNA Profile

(Get Rating)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.