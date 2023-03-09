Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,055,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,276 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $68,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 158.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.13.

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

NYSE FHI opened at $39.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.26. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $41.20.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $373.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.41 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 16.57%. Sell-side analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.60%.

Insider Activity

In other Federated Hermes news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total value of $38,799.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,579.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Federated Hermes news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total value of $38,799.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,579.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 9,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total value of $388,578.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,036,979.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,352 shares of company stock valued at $830,878. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is engaged in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, federated funds, and separate accounts which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

Further Reading

