Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 6,251 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 639,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,251 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Visteon were worth $67,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,453,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,776,000 after purchasing an additional 834,079 shares during the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd grew its holdings in Visteon by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 1,117,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,797,000 after acquiring an additional 465,712 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Visteon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,453,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Visteon by 436.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 339,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,193,000 after acquiring an additional 276,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Visteon by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,272,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,081,000 after acquiring an additional 105,786 shares during the last quarter.

Visteon Stock Up 3.3 %

Visteon stock opened at $171.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Visteon Co. has a 12-month low of $88.82 and a 12-month high of $171.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.68 and its 200 day moving average is $137.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47 and a beta of 1.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Visteon Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Visteon from $172.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Visteon from $164.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Visteon from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Visteon from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.50.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

