Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 447,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,645 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.94% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $67,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JLL. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 93.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $243.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.50.

NYSE JLL opened at $168.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.94. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $135.35 and a 12-month high of $249.40.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 3.14%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 14.77 EPS for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

