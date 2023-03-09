Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Given a $19.02 Price Target by Fundamental Research Analysts

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) has been assigned a $19.02 price objective by stock analysts at Fundamental Research in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock. Fundamental Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.77% from the company’s current price.

GOLD has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.64.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Shares of GOLD opened at $15.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a PE ratio of 65.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $25.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 355.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,669 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 56.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

