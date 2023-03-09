Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.75.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Get Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $23.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.77 and a 200 day moving average of $21.71. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $24.66.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer and Tesa. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.