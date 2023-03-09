Benchmark Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Marcus (NYSE:MCS)

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Marcus from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut Marcus from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marcus has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Shares of Marcus stock opened at $15.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.76 million, a P/E ratio of -35.61, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.32. Marcus has a 12-month low of $13.41 and a 12-month high of $18.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -45.45%.

In related news, Director Bruce J. Olson sold 3,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $48,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marcus during the third quarter worth $953,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Marcus during the third quarter worth $52,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Marcus by 31.0% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Marcus by 24.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Marcus during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. 77.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marcus Corp. engages in the lodging and entertainment industries. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

