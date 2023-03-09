Benchmark Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $47.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on SGRY. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Surgery Partners to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Surgery Partners currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.00.

SGRY opened at $33.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.87. Surgery Partners has a 1-year low of $20.46 and a 1-year high of $63.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.48 and a beta of 2.73.

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $707.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.34 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. Analysts expect that Surgery Partners will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Surgery Partners news, CFO David T. Doherty sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total value of $679,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,824,043.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Surgery Partners news, insider Marissa Brittenham sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.90, for a total value of $47,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,282 shares in the company, valued at $333,223.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David T. Doherty sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total transaction of $679,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,043.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,833 shares of company stock worth $2,025,802 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGRY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter.

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

