Biglari (NYSE:BH) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Biglari (NYSE:BH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Biglari Stock Performance

Biglari stock opened at $181.91 on Wednesday. Biglari has a 1 year low of $113.76 and a 1 year high of $184.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biglari

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biglari during the 1st quarter valued at about $733,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Biglari by 519.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biglari during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biglari by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Biglari by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Biglari

Biglari Holdings, Inc engages in diverse business such as property and casualty insurance, media and licensing, restaurants, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Restaurant Operations, Insurance, Southern Oil, and Maxim. The Restaurant Operations segment operations include Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin.

Featured Stories

