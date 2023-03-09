BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Holdings Trimmed by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating) by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314,577 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust stock opened at $12.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.34. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $13.72.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock Energy & Resources Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in equity securities of energy and natural resources companies and equity derivatives with exposure to the energy and natural resources industry.

