Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Stock Position Increased by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 142.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,846 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,021,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,940,000 after buying an additional 64,264 shares during the period. Natixis increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 35,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 9,092 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 56,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 28,908 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 12,921 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,746,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,776,000 after buying an additional 53,809 shares during the period. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $54,095.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,420 shares in the company, valued at $3,962,922.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Several research firms have commented on BXMT. TheStreet cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of BXMT opened at $20.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.50 and its 200-day moving average is $24.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.34. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.92 and a 12-month high of $32.90.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 173.43%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.