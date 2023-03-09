bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Now Covered by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BLUE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on bluebird bio to $8.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on bluebird bio from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on bluebird bio from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.00.

bluebird bio Stock Performance

Shares of BLUE opened at $5.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $417.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.95. bluebird bio has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $8.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.64.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of bluebird bio

In other news, Director Nick Leschly sold 4,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $33,462.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,162.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 8,025 shares of company stock valued at $62,595 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in bluebird bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in bluebird bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $518,000. Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in bluebird bio by 559.6% during the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 220,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 186,778 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in bluebird bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in bluebird bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

See Also

