BMO Capital Markets Increases Foran Mining (OTC:FMCXF) Price Target to C$4.25

Foran Mining (OTC:FMCXF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.50 to C$4.25 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Foran Mining from C$3.30 to C$3.75 in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Get Foran Mining alerts:

Foran Mining Stock Performance

FMCXF opened at $2.83 on Tuesday. Foran Mining has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $2.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.09.

About Foran Mining

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Foran Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foran Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.