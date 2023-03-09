BMO Capital Markets Increases Foran Mining (OTC:FMCXF) Price Target to C$4.25

Foran Mining (OTC:FMCXFGet Rating) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.50 to C$4.25 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Foran Mining from C$3.30 to C$3.75 in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

FMCXF opened at $2.83 on Tuesday. Foran Mining has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $2.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.09.

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

