BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $3,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 91.7% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $50.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.89. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.91.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $255,100.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,774.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total transaction of $695,549.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,991.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $255,100.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,774.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,012 shares of company stock valued at $5,282,604. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.