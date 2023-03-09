Brambles Limited (BXB) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 7th

Brambles Limited (ASX:BXB – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.177 per share on Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Brambles’s previous interim dividend of $0.15.

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.91.

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. It operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. The company engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

