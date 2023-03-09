British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Receives GBX 3,838 Average Price Target from Analysts

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,838 ($46.15).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BATS shares. UBS Group set a GBX 4,100 ($49.30) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,900 ($46.90) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($48.10) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,100 ($49.30) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,500 ($42.09) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, February 10th.

In other British American Tobacco news, insider Karen Guerra acquired 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,055 ($36.74) per share, with a total value of £100,815 ($121,230.16). In other news, insider Susan Jane Farr purchased 392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,170 ($38.12) per share, with a total value of £12,426.40 ($14,942.76). Also, insider Karen Guerra purchased 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,055 ($36.74) per share, with a total value of £100,815 ($121,230.16). Insiders acquired a total of 3,706 shares of company stock valued at $11,368,831 over the last three months. 8.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LON BATS opened at GBX 3,163.34 ($38.04) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,153.17 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,290.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £70.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,073.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.37. British American Tobacco has a 12-month low of GBX 2,893 ($34.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,645 ($43.83).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a GBX 57.72 ($0.69) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $54.45. This represents a yield of 1.87%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is 7,857.14%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

