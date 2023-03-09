Brokerages Set Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Target Price at $137.13

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $137.13.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.
Alphabet Price Performance
NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $94.65 on Monday. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $144.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.60.
Insider Activity
In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $57,425.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,596.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $57,425.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,596.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,424,078. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its position in Alphabet by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.
Alphabet Company Profile
Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.
