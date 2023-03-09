Brokerages Set ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) PT at $42.50

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATI. KeyCorp increased their price objective on ATI from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ATI in a report on Saturday, January 21st. Cowen increased their price target on ATI from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on ATI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Insider Transactions at ATI

In other ATI news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 9,627 shares of ATI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $376,126.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,924,652.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ATI Stock Down 0.3 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ATI in the first quarter worth $263,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in ATI in the first quarter worth $570,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ATI by 70.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 28,376 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in ATI by 4.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 347,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,340,000 after purchasing an additional 14,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of ATI by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ATI opened at $41.97 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.16 and a 200-day moving average of $32.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 48.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.57. ATI has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $43.32.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 3.41%. ATI’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ATI will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ATI

ATI, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

