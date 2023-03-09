Brokerages Set Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Price Target at $754.60

Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $790.67.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BZLYF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Beazley from GBX 840 ($10.10) to GBX 835 ($10.04) in a report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of Beazley from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 875 ($10.52) to GBX 825 ($9.92) in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 target price on shares of Beazley in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Beazley from GBX 787 ($9.46) to GBX 748 ($8.99) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Beazley Stock Performance

Beazley stock opened at $7.41 on Monday. Beazley has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $8.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.48.

Beazley Company Profile

Beazley Plc acts as an insurer which transacts primarily in commercial lines of business through its subsidiaries and through Lloyd’s syndicates. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Political, Accident & Contingency, Property, Reinsurance, and Specialty Lines. The Marine segment underwrites a broad spectrum of marine classes including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks.

