Brokerages Set BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Target Price at $33.70

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.70.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BJRI. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. CL King boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of BJRI opened at $31.36 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.40. BJ’s Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $20.15 and a fifty-two week high of $36.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $737.90 million, a PE ratio of 184.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

