Brokerages Set Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) PT at $254.75

Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $254.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cummins to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Cummins Price Performance

Cummins stock opened at $256.49 on Monday. Cummins has a 52-week low of $184.27 and a 52-week high of $261.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52. Cummins had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 18.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total transaction of $486,420.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,156.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total transaction of $1,524,523.77. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at $4,151,106.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total transaction of $486,420.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,742 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,156.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,545. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cummins

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $681,707,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 588.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Further Reading

