Brokerages Set Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Target Price at $124.00

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DY shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Dycom Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DY opened at $104.06 on Thursday. Dycom Industries has a fifty-two week low of $76.21 and a fifty-two week high of $122.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Activity at Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.66. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $917.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dycom Industries news, Director Richard K. Sykes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $184,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,816.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 142.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 714 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

Featured Stories

