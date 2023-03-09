Brokerages Set Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Price Target at $25.00

Shares of Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

FURCF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Faurecia S.E. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Faurecia S.E. from €25.00 ($26.60) to €27.00 ($28.72) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Faurecia S.E. from €34.00 ($36.17) to €23.00 ($24.47) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Faurecia S.E. Price Performance

Shares of FURCF stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. Faurecia S.E. has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $29.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.77.

Faurecia S.E. Company Profile

Faurecia SE is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing and supply of automotive components. It operates through the following segments: Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility and Clarion Electronics. The Seating segment designs and manufactures complete vehicle seats, seating frames and adjustment mechanisms.

