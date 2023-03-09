Brokerages Set Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Price Target at $89.60

Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.60.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Houlihan Lokey

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 26,081.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 193,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,841,000 after acquiring an additional 192,479 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 128,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,845,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,023,000 after acquiring an additional 437,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

Shares of HLI stock opened at $92.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.54. Houlihan Lokey has a 52 week low of $74.18 and a 52 week high of $102.36.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $456.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.81 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 22.28%. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was down 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.23%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

