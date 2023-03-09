Brokerages Set Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Target Price at $109.88

Shares of Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.88.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IPSEY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ipsen from C$91.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ipsen in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ipsen from €90.00 ($95.74) to €95.00 ($101.06) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut Ipsen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IPSEY opened at $28.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.56 and a 200 day moving average of $26.11. Ipsen has a 12-month low of $21.17 and a 12-month high of $32.51.

Ipsen SA engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products for oncology, neuroscience and rare diseases. It focuses on Oncology with Somatuline, a somatostatin analog for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, the single-agent treatment with significant improvement across all key efficacy endpoints in second-line renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde, a differentiated product with overall survival benefit addressing a high unmet medical need in pancreatic cancer; and Decapeptyl, an established and growing product in Europe and China for prostate cancer and Rare Diseases with Nutropin, a liquid formulation of recombinant human growth hormone and Increlex, a recombinant insulin-like growth factor of human origin.

