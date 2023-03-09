Brokerages Set Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Target Price at $72.00

Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Palomar from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. TheStreet downgraded Palomar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Palomar from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Palomar from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Palomar in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company.

Get Palomar alerts:

Palomar Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $59.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.01. Palomar has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $95.20.

Insider Transactions at Palomar

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $83.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.32 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 15.95%. Palomar’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palomar will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palomar news, President Jon Christianson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 82,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palomar

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Palomar by 7,440.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palomar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Palomar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.