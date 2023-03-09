Brokerages Set Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) PT at $272.71

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $272.71.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PCTY. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Paylocity from $276.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on Paylocity from $231.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Paylocity from $305.00 to $311.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

In related news, CEO Toby J. Williams sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.63, for a total transaction of $1,741,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,324,712.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Toby J. Williams sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.63, for a total transaction of $1,741,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,324,712.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total value of $268,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,005,755.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 143,303 shares of company stock worth $30,307,250. 26.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 9,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $186.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.95 and a beta of 1.07. Paylocity has a 1-year low of $152.01 and a 1-year high of $276.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $201.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.92.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $273.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.78 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 9.58%. Equities analysts forecast that Paylocity will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

