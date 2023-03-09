Brokerages Set The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) PT at $30.80

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several research firms recently commented on AES. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AES from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of AES to $30.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AES from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of AES from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Get AES alerts:

Insider Transactions at AES

In related news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 748,625 shares of AES stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $21,283,408.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,285,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,546,878.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AES

AES Stock Up 0.9 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AES in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of AES in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of AES in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AES in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AES in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

AES opened at $24.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.57 and a 200 day moving average of $26.50. The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of -28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. AES has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 37.94%. AES’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AES will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

AES Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1659 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -75.86%.

AES Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.