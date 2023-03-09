Brokers Issue Forecasts for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, March 8th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $51.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.55 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2,419.00% and a negative net margin of 48.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.96.

Shares of RIGL stock opened at $1.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.25. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $3.52.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 404,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 31,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 19,376 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 189.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 56,129 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 474,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 22,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,409,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,185,000 after purchasing an additional 77,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

